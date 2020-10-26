Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health has confirmed the new case is unrelated to the one announced Sunday

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in as many days at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) on Monday evening (Oct. 26).

However, the health authority said the new case has no relation to the one announced Sunday, and that they acquired the disease from a household member.

IH said the person is self-isolating at home. The school district is working with IH to determine if any additional actions are required.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority,” the school district said in a news release. “Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

It is not known at this time whether the infected person is a student, staff or faculty member.

KSS is not the only Kelowna school facing COVID-19 concerns.

Francophone school École de l’Anse-au-sable is shutting its doors until Nov. 4, after health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak last week. So far, 11 cases have been identified and 160 members of the school community are self-isolating after being exposed to the virus.

