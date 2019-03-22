Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

A second case of measles infection has been confirmed in the B.C. interior.

The case, reported in 100 Mile House, is connected to another case of measles that was confirmed on March 9 in the town, according to Interior Health.

Both cases are connected to outbreaks outside of the province and are not linked to cases on the B.C. coast, according to the health authority, and are the only confirmed cases of measles in the region.

Interior Health is monitoring and following up with individuals who may have been in contact with the patient to determine immunization status and, if necessary, offering them post-exposure protection. The risk to the broader public is considered low.

Earlier this week the province launched an immunization program at schools to stamp out the measles resurgence. Across B.C. there have been more than a dozen confirmed cases since January, with nearly all appearing in the Lower Mainland.

Interior Health is asking people to contact your community health centre to speak with a public health nurse who will review your vaccine history, determine your immunity to measles, and arrange for vaccinations if needed.

Anyone who is concerned about exposure to measles should watch for symptoms of measles. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes. These are followed by a rash, which starts first on the face and neck, spreads to the chest, arms and legs, and lasts for at least three days.

