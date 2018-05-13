Pixabay

Second drive-through restaurant proposed for Turtle Bay Crossing

The bylaw amendment will be up for discussion at a Lake Country council meeting

Turtle Bay Crossing may be getting another drive-through fast food restaurant.

A bylaw zoning amendment will be presented to district council Tuesday night, to allow two drive-through fast food places on the site.

Currently, the bylaw allows for only one drive-through food service and a drive-through building for banks or pharmacy retail services. Starbucks already offers a drive-through at the complex.

“Quick service food operations have shown strong interest in this location due to demand in the community for additional food options,” said Jonathan Campell, with the holding company for Turtle Bay Crossing Development Ltd., in a letter to the district.

Related: Turtle Bay Crossing development changes hands; Construction set for the spring

The fast food restaurant would be located directly to the left in the parking lot after vehicles turn into the complex from Oceola Road.

According to a report which will be presented to council, transforming the location from a drive-in bank to a fast-food restaurant would not have “negligible” impact on traffic on the surrounding roads.

The two-hectare site currently contains five commercial buildings and is planned to have eight commercial buildings at full build-out, said the report.

The site plan for the complex contains a Pizza Hut, TacoTime, Anytime Fitness, Starbucks, Turtle Bay Medical Clinic, IDA and liquor store.

If approved by council the bylaw amendment would be forwarded to a public hearing. The Ministry of Transportation will be sent a copy of the bylaw if it receives a third reading from council.

