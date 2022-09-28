Illicit product seized by police on Sept. 27, 2022. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

Second drug bust in 4 days: Kelowna RCMP seize hundreds of doses

Large amounts of drugs and cash seized

For the second time in four days, Kelowna RCMP on patrol seized a large amount of illicit drugs and cash in the area of Cawston Avenue.

On Sept. 27, police with the General Duty Unit who were patrolling near the Okanagan Rail Trail ran the plates of a vehicle parked at an angle near the city-authorized ‘tent city’.

When the vehicle began moving, it was found to be unregistered and the owner had an invalid drivers licence, prompting police to perform a stop on Gordon Drive near Cawston Ave.

As the vehicle was about to be towed, officers noticed a small amount of drugs on the driver seat and the floor mat, resulting in a search that turned up several bags of illicit drugs, large amounts of cash, and an airsoft pistol.

The driver is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The bust comes after a Sept. 23 seizure of product in the close-by area of St. Paul Ave. and Cawston Ave.

“The RCMP are committed to disrupting the illicit drug trade in Kelowna,” said RCMP Media Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The seizure resulted in hundreds of doses of harmful drugs taken out of the hands of those who are responsible for trafficking these substances in our community. The information gathered in this investigation will be brought before the courts to hold the individual accountable.”

