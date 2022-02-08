Second incident of gunfire on Kelowna streets in four days

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a report of gunshots fired near UBC Okanagan last night (Feb. 7).

Officers were called to a building in the 690-block of Academy Way around 9:40 p.m. After talking with witnesses, officers learned people were seen running away after the shots and they left in a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

“This is the second shooting incident in our community in the past four days, and this incident occurred close to the UBCO campus,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP. “Our investigators are working to identify those responsible and determine whether or not there is a correlation between these two incidents.”

Just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 4, RCMP received reports of gunfire around the 900 block of Fuller Avenue.

After police arrived, they saw two vehicles driving off at a high speed. One of the vehicles seen speeding away was later involved in a fire on Belgo Road. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the evening, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip at Crimestoppers online.

