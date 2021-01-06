Second large gathering at Kelowna church results in ticket

The Kelowna RCMP issued a $2,300 ticket to a local church that failed to comply with public health orders. (Black Press)

A Kelowna church leader has been issued a ticket for violating COVID-19 public health orders.

The ticket was issued following a large gathering at the place of worship, located in the 1600-block of Harvey Avenue.

The only place of worship in the area is Harvest Ministries International, located at 300-1634 Harvey Avenue.

This served as the second time RCMP has responded to the church for a report of a large gathering. The first occurrence was on Dec. 6, and at the time no tickets were issued. Police instead took an “educational approach” regarding current health regulations, “in an attempt to attain compliance from the congregation.”

On Dec. 19, Kelowna RCMP again responded to the same place of worship, and issued a $2,300 ticket to the congregation representative, for failing to comply with health orders.

“We want to acknowledge the vast majority of our community who are complying with the public health orders. This has been a challenging year, however now is not the time to gather,” stated RCMP Superintendent, Kara Triance.

“We will continue to work with our partners with the provincial health authorities and BC Prosecution Service as we actively investigate and take necessary enforcement action on reports of non-compliance with the provincial health orders.”

