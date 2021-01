Both employees last worked Jan. 21

A second employee at Penticton’s Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19.

The first recent case at the grocery store was disclosed this weekend.

An update posted Tuesday (Jan. 26) on Loblaw’s COVID-19 disclosure page confirms a second employee has also now tested positive for the virus.

Both employees last worked on Jan. 21.

The store also had a positive case of the virus in early December.

