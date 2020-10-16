Last winter in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Last winter in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Second snowfall warning in a week for Revelstoke

Up to 20 cm is expected

Another dump of snow is heading for the Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada is calling for 20 cm of snow between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, along Highway 1.

A Pacific low-pressure system is forecasted to move over the region overnight bringing snow.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, but snow levels are expected to rise to 1,800 metres this afternoon.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident east of Roger Pass. Traffic has been reduced to single alternating lanes.

Check DriveBC for road conditions and updates.

Weather

