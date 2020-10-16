Second snowfall warning in a week for Revelstoke

Up to 20 cm is expected

Another dump of snow is heading for the Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada is calling for 20 cm of snow between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, along Highway 1.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

A Pacific low-pressure system is forecasted to move over the region overnight bringing snow.

It is currently snowing in Revelstoke, but snow levels are expected to rise to 1,800 metres this afternoon.

READ MORE: How to stay safe on the roads this winter in the Okanagan

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident east of Roger Pass. Traffic has been reduced to single alternating lanes.

Check DriveBC for road conditions and updates.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather