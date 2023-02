Traffic was brought to a halt on Highway 33 in the Black Mountain neighbourhood of Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon after a car collided with a dump truck.

The incident happened just before noon at the intersection of Hwy. 33 and Loseth Drive.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene, with the driver of the passenger car being treated by paramedics.

Westbound traffic on Hwy. 33 was being turned around at the intersection.

