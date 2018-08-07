Selfies with the Prime Minister in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Penticton’s Gyro Park for B.C. Day and took time with locals to get their selfies in.
Trudeau has been touring B.C. for the past few days, and reportedly made a stop Sunday at Granny’s Fruit Stand in Summerland, where he bought local nectarines and berry syrup.
Did you take a good photo with the PM? Send it to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Here are some of your pictures:
Happy BC day everyone! We were super thrilled to meet our Prime minister @justinpjtrudeau today ! He even took this and 3 other photos with our camera 🙂 Political beliefs aside – a world leader taking shots with your smartphone doesn’t happen everyday 😎 Going to have to get a signed copy of this somehow for rockhound girls scrapbook. It was very kind of him and his wife to give her a chance to introduce herself amid the 1000s of swarming locals.we hope everyone had a great long weekend with the people they love ❤️ 💕#okanagan #okanaganlife #justintrudeau #canada #bcday #23rdprimeministerofcanada #penticton
It’s not everyday that the PM stops by and you get the opportunity to share a stage, a conversation, and a laugh with your nations leader. Here we are discussing who has better hair, him or I… 😂 or something like that. This is a #bcday that I won’t forget anytime soon! • • • #canada #primeminister #pm #politics #bc #britishcolumbia #okanagan #penticton #peachfest #justintrudeau #primeministerofcanada #liberals #mla #mp
Great BC Day #bcday in #downtownpenticton today. Had a chance for a quick chat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau @justinpjtrudeau and a longer chat with federal Tourism Minister Melanie Joly @melaniejoly about the Penticton and area tourism industry. Minister Joly invited me to be part of her national consultation on a new Destination Canada model. #penticton #penticton2018 #tourism #travelpenticton #tourismpenticton #destinationcanada
A future RAP student (Miss Justine's niece: Dream) was dancing in Penticton today, to celebrate BC Day! After dancing, she got to run up and give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a big hug after he gave his speech. Before this photo was taken, Justin told Dream and the group of friends she was with, that each of them were the future of our communities and our country. It was an inspiring speech to listen to and pretty incredible to watch these youngsters take in what he had to say to them! His speech reminded us of the importance of youth education and re-instilled in me the importance of extending mentorship to our next generation. Passion counts and RAP is proud to be continuing to build different ways that we can support youth through art eductation and outreach initiatives. Stay tuned…we have news, upcoming projects, and workshops that we can't wait to share with youth! In the meantime, we wish you and your families a wonderful long weekend and a very happy BC day 🇨🇦🎉 #bcday #britishcolumbia #justintrudeau #photooftheday #penticton #vancouverdance #canadian #youth #art #dance #proud #okanaganliving #speech #primeminister #vanarts #bcperformingarts #dancers #artistsofinstagram #artmatters #makeadifference
Thank you @JustinTrudeau for coming to #Penticton
That’s what #positivepolitics is all about! pic.twitter.com/2aSO65qou9
— Connie G Denesiuk (@ConnieGDenesiuk) August 6, 2018
