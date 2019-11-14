Semi-trailer crash in West Kelowna reduces traffic on Highway 97

A semi-trailer crashed on Highway 97 in West Kelowna affecting northbound traffic early Thursday morning.
According to DriveBC, the accident happened near Old Okanagan Highway around 5 a.m. and only a single lane of northbound traffic is getting by.
The power was temporarily knocked out in the area, but has since been restored.
Emergency crews are on scene.
**INCIDENT** #BCHwy97 at Old Okanagan Hwy in #West Kelowna affecting northbound traffic! Emergency crews on scene. Single lane northbound at this time Assessment in progress. Slow down for crews on scene! #ConeZone Next update 5am. #PeachlandBC #Kelowna @TranBC_OKS @DriveBC_TOK pic.twitter.com/3QxvBvYbbi
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) November 14, 2019
