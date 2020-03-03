A semi trailer has crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke the morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Contributed)

Semi trailer crash on Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

No road closures have been announced by DriveBC

A semi trailer has crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke.

The crash happened at approximately 7 a.m., leaving the semi partially blocking the eastbound lane. According to witnesses no roads have been closed. DriveBC has not announced any road closures at this time.

Updates to come.

