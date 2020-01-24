Semi truck collides with snowshed near Revelstoke in fatal crash

The incident occurred early this morning

Early this morning a semi truck collided with a snowshed near Revelstoke causing the death of the driver.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., Revelstoke RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle collision roughly 46 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 at the Lanark Snow shed.

Upon arrival, responders found the tractor trailer sideways in the tunnel with heavy damage to the truck. There were two occupants of the truck and the driver died on scene.

As of 9:16 a.m., Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is open. According to DriveBC, the road will remain closed for avalanche control until 2 p.m.

Please check DriveBC for updates.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Almost 20,000 parking tickets issued by Interior Health at hospitals in 2019
Next story
Nearly 6,000 children living in poverty throughout the Central Okanagan: report

Just Posted

City of Kelowna seeking company to construct Highway 97 pedestrian overpass

The city budgeted $500,000 for the bridge’s design in its 2020 provisional budget

Rockets return home aiming to snap 6-game losing streak

Kelowns starts a three-game weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds Friday night

New faces come to Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission in Kelowna

New committee manager, five new advisory council members recently named to commission

Nearly 6,000 children living in poverty throughout the Central Okanagan: report

A BC Child Poverty Report Card states that one in six children live in poverty

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million

Total of 527 building permits issued within Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2019

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

RDOS budget videos available online

Budget must be completed by March 31

North Okanagan youth mental health services boosted by RBC

$50,000 grant gives youth greater access to services

Funding approved for conservation projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides funds for nine projects

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

Most Read