Semi-truck fire near Merritt on Coquihalla

A semi-truck caught fire on the Coquihalla south of Merritt closing one lane northbound just before 11 a.m.

According to a witness, another truck was rolled over at a brake check forcing transport trucks to check brakes on the highway.

It’s unclear what caused the semi-truck to catch fire or if the driver is uninjured.

Drivers are asked to slow down south of Merritt as traffic is being affected by this incident.

Emergency crews are en route to the scene.

