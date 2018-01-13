Updated: Semi truck recovered on Coquihalla

Update: 8:56 a.m.
The highway has been cleared.
Original:
An accident involving a semi truck occurred on the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt at 1:14 a.m. this morning.
According to DriveBC, the semi’s recovery is in progress north of the Highway 3 and 5 junction. The southbound lane is open to single lane traffic.
