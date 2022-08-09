Semi-truck stuck on East Kelowna Road

The truck is blocking one lane on a hair-pin turn

A semi-truck is stuck on a hair-pin corner in East Kelowna.

According to social media, the truck has been stuck on the road for most of Tuesday. The incident on East Kelowna Road near Reid Road. RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement is on scene according to witnesses. It appears the truck tried to make a sharp u-turn and misjudged the road.

It’s unclear when the truck will be moved and drivers can access the road. One lane is open to traffic.

car crashKelowna