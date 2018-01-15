Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Senior randomly stabbed in B.C. mall food court

Woman arrested after victim, 71, suffers serious injuries

A 36-year-old woman is in custody after randomly stabbing a man this afternoon at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford.

The incident took place just before 12:30 p.m., when police received reports that a woman was threatening to stab people.

Sgt. Judy Bird said witnesses directed police to the mall food court, where they came across a woman stabbing a mall patron.

Bird said police were able to immediately apprehend her.

The victim, 71, remains in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s major crime unit is continuing to investigate, with the assistance of patrol division officers and the forensic identification unit.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video, is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or report online at solvecrime.ca

Previous story
Central Green project gets the green light

Just Posted

Central Green project gets the green light

Kelowna city council approved a permit on the building which includes a large urban park

Kelowna artist creates fundraiser for a friend

Artist Laurie Koss was inspired by her friend’s cancer battle to help her keep fighting

Kelowna driver’s actions endangered police and public

Man fled in truck, then abandoned vehicle, after cops flagged him down

Update: One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

Robbery suspect charged

A 32-year-old man faces three charges in connection with robbery attempt at Vernon convenience store

Dragoons showcase “unique” recruiting tool

If you see an armoured vehicle rumbling along Hwy 97 in Vernon, the BC Dragoons say don’t worry..

Senior randomly stabbed in B.C. mall food court

Woman arrested after victim, 71, suffers serious injuries

Penticton bookkeeper may face jail time for embezzlement

Sentencing stances ranged from three years of probation to six months in jail for $60k embezzlement

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

Penticton Lakers lose to Kelowna Owls in basketball provincial qualifier

Junior girls basketball provincial qualifier held in Penticton

Lawyer says RCMP cleared in car wash shooting

Independent report into shooting of Kayman Winter not yet released to the public.

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

Most Read