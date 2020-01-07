Ewen Pitt was awarded a Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP coin for helping to save a senior in distress just before Christmas. (RCMP photo)

Senior’s life saved thanks to Okanagan employee

RCMP give a token of appreciation to Ewen Pitt for going above and beyond

A city employee’s instincts helped save a local senior recently.

Ewen Pitt, a City of Vernon employee, noticed in the course of his duties on Dec. 18 that no one had seen or heard from a Vernon resident for several days. He checked with a several people who knew the man, and they advised this was unusual behaviour. Concerned for the man’s well being, Pitt contacted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. An officer attended to the man’s residence and found him in medical distress. The 73-year-old man was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment.

“Ewen listened his intuition and took the initiative to follow up on this matter,” said Supt. Shawna Baher. “Because of his dedication and caring, we were able to get this gentleman the medical assistance he needed. Ewen is just one example of the exemplary employees we have at this detachment.”

So what do you give someone for potentially saving a man’s life? A coin of course!

Baher presented Pitt with a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP coin Jan. 7 as a small token of appreciation for going above and beyond in his work.

These coins are given out by the officer in charge of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP in recognition of an employee’s outstanding service to the detachment or the community.

There have been 21 coins presented to employees of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP in the last year. Some examples of the rationales have been: administering lifesaving first aid after an overdose, community service, going above and beyond in an investigation and locating a missing person.

In Pitt’s case, he listened to his instincts and helped save a life.

READ MORE: Senior struck on snowy streets in Vernon

READ MORE: North Okanagan woman gets stolen car, dead pets back

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna
Next story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

Vandalism disrupts Okanagan Boys and Girls Club programs in West Kelowna

Building was flooded from snowmelt after someone vandalized facility’s roof

City of Kelowna looking for exceptional residents

Nominations for city’s annual civic and community awards program still open until Feb. 14

Youth filmmakers showcase senior stars in “Seniors Got Talent” series

The series includes ten documentary films

UBCO event aims to support Kelowna artists

Artists On The Line raffle kicks off at UBCO on Feb. 1

Public warning issued after cougar spotted in Lake Country

Residents are to contact the Conservation Officer Service reporting line (1-877-952-7277) if they spot a cougar

Raccoons cause a ruckus on Penticton man’s roof

These raccoons are determined to bring roof-top bars to Penticton

North Okanagan community in the dark, again

Crash reportedly takes out power near Village of Lumby

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

Two arrested during RCMP search of Salmon Arm properties

Southeast District Emergency Response Team assists with warrant executions

SilverStar stoked to surpass two-metre snow base

Vernon mountain resort pow celebrated while those plowing not so thrilled

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Senior’s life saved thanks to Okanagan employee

RCMP give a token of appreciation to Ewen Pitt for going above and beyond

BC Coroners Service investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in South Shuswap

Deceased reported to have been in their 70s

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Most Read