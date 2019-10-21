Sentencing date set for former West Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Former Mount Boucherie teacher Bradley Furman will be sentenced on Dec. 16

A West Kelowna teacher who was charged with child luring, sexual assault and sexual exploitation will be sentenced on Dec. 16.

Bradley Furman, a former Mount Boucherie Secondary School teacher, pleaded guilty to the charges in the spring of 2018. While initially released, he returned to jail in August after he breached 11 conditions leading up to his hearing.

Furman had little to say while he appeared before court via closed-circuit television today.

Leading up to the court date on Monday, Furman underwent a psychological assessment over a six-week period in late September.

One final court date is set to occur later this month between all parties prior to his sentencing.

The names of those involved in the case can’t be named because of a publication ban.