Serial egger in Central Okanagan? Residents complain in Glenmore, the Lakes

Both posts to Facebook say more than one car was egged

Residents in Kelowna’s Glenmore and Lake Country’s Lakes Community have taken to Facebook to complain about someone egging vehicles in those areas.

The Glenmore egging is said to have taken place Sunday (Sept. 25) around 4 p.m., according to the post.

She says at least six vehicles were covered in shell and yolk on Kennedy Street.

In the Lakes, the original poster says the incident happened Monday (Sept. 26) evening.

The poster doesn’t specify the number of vehicles targeted, but the post suggests more than one was hit.

Comments on the social media post say the egging happened on East Ridge Drive.

Black Press has reached out to RCMP for information, but currently police say they have no reports of egging between Monday and Tuesday.

