Dave Ogilvie

Serious crash closes Highway 97 in Peachland

Two people were taken to hospital following a collision on Highway 97

Highway 97 closed in both directions in Peachland, for just over an hour, following a serious crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Highway 97 just after 2 p.m. and still remain on scene.

According to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey the collision involved a southbound Nissan Titan and a northbound Dodge Durango. The driver of the Dodge became trapped following the crash and had to be extricated by fire crews.

The 57-year-old woman from the Central Okanagan has been transported to the hospital, with what are believed to be serious non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Titan pickup truck was also transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

“Traffic in the area is once again flowing, however, it is being restricted to one lane alternating traffic at this time,” says O’Donaghey. “Motorist may see another temporary closure or closures to allow for both the vehicles, which sustained significant damage to be safely removed from the roadway.”

The investigation is in the early stages, but, O’Donaghey claims there is an indication that the driver of the southbound Nissan Titan may have crossed into the oncoming lanes.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
