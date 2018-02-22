Kelsey Serwa will ski for a gold medal tonight in the finals of the women’s ski cross event. - Image: Contributed

Serwa cheering parties as Kelowna skier goes for gold

Kelsey Serwa will ski in the women’s ski cross event this evening in Kelowna

Fans of the Olympics and of Kelsey Serwa will be glued to their televisions tonight as the Kelowna ski cross wizard goes for her second Olympic medal in one of the most entertaining sports in the Winter Olympics.

Serwa was the second fastest skier yesterday in the seeding run in women’s ski cross at the PyeongChang Olympics as the ski cross event began.

Tonight, beginning at 5 p.m. PST, Serwa and three other Canadians will look for medals in the elimination races in women’s ski cross.

To mark the occasion there are at least two large viewing parties planned as one of her sponsors and her home ski hill are both hosting special viewing parties.

Kelowna company Barefoot Venus helped Serwa’s Olympic journey by producing a limited edition mustard bath tin featuring the Olympic star on the label. Sales of the tin went to support Serwa’s journey to PyeongChang and the company is hosting a cheering party at the Dilworth Boston Pizza tonight.

“Kelsey’s vibe has long since resonated with our staff,” said company rep Myra Murphy. “The cheering party was a natural gathering for the staff at Barefoot Venus and when the sales of Kelsey’s tin predominantly came from Kelowna, we knew this home-grown girl would want her local supporters at the party.”

Big White Ski Resort, where Serwa learned her craft beginning to ski at a young age, will host a viewing party where hundreds of people are expected.

“Our very own #homegrownhero Kelsey Serwa is competing in Women’s Ski Cross. Let’s all get together to watch and cheer her on at The Moose Lounge,” reads the Facebook event promoting the party.

The races begin at 5 p.m. PST tonight with quarterfinals slated for 5:35 p.m., semi-finals at 5:59 p.m. and finals at 6:15 p.m.

