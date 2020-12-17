Seven-year-old Summerland raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A seven-year-old Summerland girl baked cookies to raise nearly $3,000 for the Summerland Fire Department’s Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive.

Blake Karlson baked 310 dozen cookies for her fundraiser and a dozen for $5.

On Dec. 17, she donated $2,867 to the fire department’s annual toy drive.

This is the second year Karlson had organized a cookie drive. Last year, with some help from her mother, she baked more than 166 dozen sugar cookies to raise $1,170.

The annual toy drive collects new toys and cash donations to purchase gifts for needy children in Summerland.

The initiative is organized by the Summerland Fire Department and staff at the CIBC branch in Summerland do the shopping and sorting of gifts.

The gifts are given by the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

