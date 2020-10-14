UPDATE: Kelowna residents out of homes for hours due to gas leak

FortisBC arrives on scene of gas leak. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News. FortisBC arrives on scene of gas leak. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.

UPDATE: 11:27 a.m.

Residents of Levitt Lane and Stirling Place could be out of their homes for hours after a natural gas line was hit, Wednesday morning.

RCMP, firefighters and FortisBC remain on scene investigating.

Seven homes were evacuated after the line was struck some time before 10:30 a.m.

There is a strong smell of natural gas and a loud hissing sound coming from the area.

Firefighters and FortisBC are on the scene of Levitt Lane off Richter Street for a natural gas line that has been hit.

Five homes along Levitt Lane and two houses on Stirling Place have been evacuated.

The line was hit about 10: 30 a.m., Wednesday, and there is construction in the area.

Fire crews say the gas is billowing from the pipe and have called in extra assistance to deal with the matter.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

