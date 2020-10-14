UPDATE: Kelowna residents out of homes for hours due to gas leak

UPDATE: 11:27 a.m.

Residents of Levitt Lane and Stirling Place could be out of their homes for hours after a natural gas line was hit, Wednesday morning.

RCMP, firefighters and FortisBC remain on scene investigating.

Seven homes were evacuated after the line was struck some time before 10:30 a.m.

There is a strong smell of natural gas and a loud hissing sound coming from the area.

Firefighters and FortisBC are on the scene of Levitt Lane off Richter Street for a natural gas line that has been hit.

Five homes along Levitt Lane and two houses on Stirling Place have been evacuated.

The line was hit about 10: 30 a.m., Wednesday, and there is construction in the area.

Fire crews say the gas is billowing from the pipe and have called in extra assistance to deal with the matter.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

