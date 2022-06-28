Severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan-Shuswap

The storm is expected to last throughout the day

A severe thunderstorm watch has been put in place for the Okanagan and other northern sections of the province.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said Environment Canada’s statement.

Periods of heavy rain, along with a risk of thunder and lightning are expected throughout today (June 28) with the participation, including a chance of hail increasing in the afternoon. Winds could reach up to 40 kilometres an hour. The high temperature for the day is 26 degrees, also raising the humidity during these conditions.

It is expected to come to an end around 8 p.m.

The majority of the Okanagan is under the thunderstorm watch, including Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon. The Shuswap, North Thompson, the Cariboo, and 100 Mile House are all also under the thunderstorm watch.

While the storm is just at the ‘watch’ stage right now, it can turn into a ‘warning’ quickly.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” said Environment Canada.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Possible shooting in Peachland

READ MORE: Tractor trailer crashes into Monte Lake off Highway 97

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganSevere weatherWeather