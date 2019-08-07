Sex offender sentenced to 4.5 years

Offences occurred in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

A former Summerland man will spend the next 4.5 years in prison for child sex offences.

Ivan Glen Winchester, 42, was in Penticton court on Wednesday, pleasing guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 14 and admitted to molesting a child between 2006 and 2010.

In February, Winchester was arrested in Prince Edward Island on a Canada-wide warrant.

Crown counsel Ann Lerchs said the assaults affected every area of the victim’s life.

READ ALSO: Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

READ ALSO: South Okanagan RCMP searching for accused sex offender

She said while Winchester entered a guilty plea and was cooperative from the beginning, the assaults are serious and continued over a lengthy period of time.

Defence counsel Michael Patterson said that, during his incarceration, Winchester will reflect on what he has done.

“Mr. Winchester is suffering shame and disgrace,” he said. “Whatever Mr. Winchester feels pales in comparison to the victim.”

Judge Gregory Koturbash also spoke about the effect the sexual assaults have had on the victim.

“What happened is awful at every single level,” he said.

After he is released from prison, Winchester will be prohibited for 10 years from visiting parks, pools, schools or other places where children may be present.

He will also be prohibited from being within 100 kilometres of the victim’s place of residence.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions
Next story
Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Just Posted

Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Firefighters are using small-scale hand ignitions on the blaze, which is currently moving downhill

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields in Kelowna still available

Canada’s largest feast returns to the Okanagan for the 11th year in a row

BC Wildfire Service urges public to be more careful with fire use

32 abandoned campfires found over the B.C. Day long weekend

People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

The annual event will see the Snowbirds perform and concerts planned for the rest of the week

Sex offender sentenced to 4.5 years

Offences occurred in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

Truck explosion shakes residents at Shuswap horse rescue

Police monitoring Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue property in Gleneden

North Okanagan grass fire snuffed out by onlookers

Water bottles used to douse the blaze, sparked by a bird contacting a wire

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

Okanagan birthday woman has gifts stolen

Presents taken from carport of Enderby home while party goes on inside house

UPDATE: ‘I feel violated’- Revelstoke woman after RCMP raid home

An officer spotted pot plants on the property during the annual Garden and Art Tour

Most Read