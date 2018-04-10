Sharing nude photo on Facebook leads to extortion attempt

Sicamous man refuses to pay after threatened photo would be sent to friends

Sicamous RCMP were notified of an extortion attempt in which a Sicamous man was asked to pay thousands of dollars after giving a nude photo of himself to a contact on Facebook. (Flickr)

Sicamous RCMP were notified of an extortion attempt involving a Sicamous man who submitted nude photo of himself to a woman he met on Facebook.

Sgt. Murray McNeil says on April 6, the 37-year-old male victim reported he was contacted by an unknown female who began conversing with him on the social media website.

“Over the course of several messages, the female asked the victim to send her a nude photograph of himself,” said McNeil. “The man complied with the request, which resulted in the female demanding thousands of dollars while threatening to distribute the photograph to his Facebook friends if he did not comply.”

McNeil said the victim did not pay any money to the woman, who was determined to be in the U.S., and has since altered the security settings on his Facebook account.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter