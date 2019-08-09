She Shed for sale in support of Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Escape to a personal oasis with this hot-ticket auction item for a good cause

Have you ever wanted a place of your own to escape from the children or the daily rush of life? What if this getaway was in your own backyard; a place of your own where you can find peace, kick your feet up, enjoy a glass of rosé and take a moment all to yourself.

Dan Byl of All In Contracting has created just the space.

In support of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, Byl has constructed a stunning She Shed, complete with high-end finishings, a 55” Sharp TV, fireplace, recessed lighting and a breathtaking curved roof.

Now the She Shed, valued at $35,000, is up for auction and this is the last weekend to get your bids in.

The current bid is set at $12,500, but Kelowna Women’s Shelter executive director Karen Mason said she’s hoping more bids will roll in this weekend.

“The She Shed is such an incredibly innovative fundraising idea,” Mason said.

“We’re really hopeful the right person, or people, are holding their cards close to their chest as many do in an auction situation,” she said.

Byl came forward to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and offered to build the innovative 12-by-8 oasis in support of the shelter. The money will go toward the PEACE program (prevention, education, advocacy, counselling and empowerment program), which provides supports to youth and their parents.

“We are so grateful to him for coming up with it and working so hard on our behalf,” Mason said.

If bids don’t exceed the $20,000 mark, the shed will be pulled from the market.

