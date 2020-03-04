Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

It’s springtime and that means clearing out or refreshing your wardrobe.

This is where The Great Closet Cleanout comes in. The event will help some purge their closets as well as help others to refresh their wardrobes all the while supporting local charities.

This spring, the event will support The Bridge Youth and Family Services, which will receive a portion of the day’s proceeds.

Currently, The Bridge is developing plans for a 16-bedroom live-in treatment facility for Okanagan youth. Event organizer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said the lack of recovery beds in the region is why she wanted to support the treatment centre’s new building plans.

The Bridge also offers support services to families experiencing poverty, substance misuse, homelessness, mental illness, abuse and trauma.

There will be over 40 tables of gently used ladies’ shoes, clothing and accessories at the Laurel Packinghouse on Mar. 14. Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes from participating businesses.

Leftover clothing not sold at the cleanout event will all be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

For more information on booking tables, as well as the event time, visit the Great Closet Cleanout Facebook page.

READ MORE: The Bridge seeks more government investment to boost addiction recovery services

READ MORE: Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor
Next story
110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

Just Posted

Drugs, cash and guns seized from Ellis Street home by Kelowna RCMP

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

Alleged Kelowna winery bathroom voyeurist expected to enter guilty plea

Ian Michael Leighton allegedly placed hidden cameras in washrooms at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

UBCO Heat’s Amaya Perry named Canada West Rookie of the Year

Perry is the first to win the award in UBCO sports history

First standard of veterinary excellence in Okanagan awarded to West Kelowna vet

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has been accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Spark Joy: KonMari your garage

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Straight from DeHart

Goldsmith opens jewelry shop on Lakeshore Road

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Playtime Casino Kelowna helps fund the United Way

Playtime Casino donates more than $3000 to the United Way Southern Interior BC

Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

Students/parents from North Okanagan and Shuswap were to visit Italy and Greece over spring break

Most Read