Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

Chicago police say officers are searching a hospital after a reported shooting and that one “possible offender” has been shot.

The department issued a statement on Twitter saying there are “reports of multiple victims” after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers are searching the hospital. He says at least one “possible offender is shot,” but no details were immediately released. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

A message left for hospital officials wasn’t immediately returned.

Television footage shows several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

More to come.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

/strong>

Previous story
Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla
Next story
Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Just Posted

Be a Santa to a Senior program hopes to brighten Okanagan Seniors’ holiday season

Participants can visit their local London Drugs to take fulfill wish lists

Kelowna looking for board of directors for Journey Home Strategy

Applications close Dec. 15

More affordable housing brought to Kelowna

The new 33-unit housing development will be for families

Kelowna Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna

Oh So Potato has opened to the public in Kelowna on KLO Road.

Find me my furever home

Meet Moon a 16-year-old senior gentleman at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

Okanagan woman leads Clean Water for Haiti

Non-profit organization looks to improve access to clean drinking water

B.C. to allow ride hailing services to operate in 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Cold case files: Penticton RCMP still searching for answers on human remains found

Penticton RCMP are hoping that re-sharing of this information may lead to new tips from the public

Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Brad Gibson is asking for help locating his missing dog.

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Most Read