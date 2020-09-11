A photo taken by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) staff off Canoe Beach on Sept. 10 still shows a green hue in the water. (Shuswap Watershed Council/Facebook)

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

Good news was announced on Sept. 11 for those who have been nervously watching the water of Shuswap Lake go green or were hoping for one last swim at Canoe or Sunnybrae before fall arrives. The algae bloom in the Salmon Arm bay area is dissipating.

The algae bloom was first detected on July 22 and before long it was giving a green tint to the water in the lake. Authorities monitored the bloom and it never exceeded the levels of potentially-harmful cyanobacteria, which would necessitate a closure of beaches or other safety measures.

According to the Shuswap Watershed Council, the algae bloom is now noticeably dissipating, especially near Sunnybrae. The highest remaining concentration of Algae can be seen off Marine Park in Salmon Arm.

Interior Health continues to monitor water quality for sign of toxicity associated with the bloom.


Environment

