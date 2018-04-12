Shuswap man charged for possession and distribution of child pornography

A Sicamous man is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. (File photo)

A Shuswap man is facing charges after police found child pornography on computers seized during the execution of a search warrant.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports Duane Redekopp, 44, has been charged on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

McNeil explains the charges stem from a police investigation that began in November 2017, when Sicamous RCMP began looking into allegations related to the possession of child pornography.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a Sicamous residence on Jan. 29, 2018.

“The search warrant resulted in the seizure of computers and computer storage devices,” said McNeil. “A forensic analysis of these devices found images that were determined to be child pornography.”

McNeil said police have no evidence to suggest that Redekopp has offended against any local children. However, Redekopp is currently bound by conditions that include an order prohibiting him from contacting anyone under the age of 18 and from possessing a device which may access the Internet.

Redekopp is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday, April 24.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter