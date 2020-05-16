Shuswap MLA urges people to follow no-travel advice ‘just a few weeks longer’

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo reminded residents on May 16, 2020 to stay in their local area while enjoying the May long weekend, adding he hopes travel options can be expanded in “a few weeks.” (Contributed)

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo says residents still need to avoid non-essential travel due to COVID-19, but hopes that will change in a few weeks time.

“As we enter the long weekend I want to remind people to be mindful of the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry in making sure that we’re washing our hands frequently, that ‘we’re maintaining our social distancing,” Kyllo said in a video posted Saturday, May 16.

Kyllo thanked residents for their patience throughout the pandemic so far, before suggesting travel guidelines could soon become more relaxed.

“I’m hoping that in the next few weeks as we see the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline in B.C., we can then look to opening up additional travel opportunities, regionally and provincially, and eventually hopefully get back to some normalcy and see some international travellers come visit us here in the Shuswap as well,” he said.

When we live in paradise, it's easier to take @DrBonnieHenry's advice to stay close to home. If we can be mindful just a few weeks longer, we can all be better assured of our health and safety. Thank you, #BC, for your many patient efforts.#COVID19BC #StayHomeSaveLives #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/SDlKm2CbDN — Greg Kyllo Shuswap (@KylloGreg) May 16, 2020

Kyllo said that while Dr. Bonnie Henry has recently advised British Columbians they can expand their social bubble up to six people, it remains important that people avoid any non-essential travel.

Kyllo suggested that for people living in the Shuswap, home is as beautiful a place as any.

“We live in such a beautiful region in the Shuswap — just look around us here,” said Kyllo with the Salmon Arm Wharf serving as a backdrop. “Why would anybody want to leave this to go somewhere else over the May long weekend?”

