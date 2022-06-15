Shuswap River continues to rise in North Okanagan

Boat launch and park flooded so far

Kildonan Boat Launch is closed due to high levels on Shuswap River in Enderby. (Shuswap River Ambassadors)

Since closing a boat launch and popular beach, Shuswap River remains on the rise in Enderby.

Water levels increased 18 inches in two days, between Monday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 15.

The City of Enderby activated its Emergency Operations Centre to level one earlier this week and urges residents who live in flood-prone areas to take measures to protect their property.

“Forecast models are predicting a prolonged initial peak of the Shuswap River to occur between June 17 and June 24, 2022, with a peak discharge rate of 525.6 m3/s forecast for Friday,” Enderby’s situation report reads.

Meanwhile residents and visitors are warned that the river, which is popular in the summer, is not safe to be on.

“Use extreme caution when near the river banks especially with children and weak swimmers,” the Shuswap River Ambassadors said. “There is fast moving murky water conditions with an increased amount of debris along with sweeper and log jams. Water temperatures are cold with unpredictable hazards.”

People are also asked to avoid the unnecessary use of boats and the creation of wakes in flooded areas.

Sand and sandbags are available for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Ave. Bring your own shovel.

READ MORE: Flood watch and emergency operations activated in Spallumcheen

READ MORE: Flooding prompts evacuation alerts in Lumby

