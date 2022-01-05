Sicamous RCMP responded to eight collisions on Jan. 4, 2022. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP see 10 vehicles slide off Highway 1 in last 2 days

Police say conditions remained icy despite consistent work from maintenance crews

Sicamous RCMP were kept busy as icy conditions sent a multitude of motor vehicles into ditches along Highway 1 recently.

In a Jan. 5 media release, Sgt. Murray McNeil said police responded when two vehicles left the highway and landed in the ditch near Bernie Road that morning. The highway was closed while the vehicles were removed and rescue crews worked to assist a driver get up a steep embankment.

“Highway maintenance crews worked on the roadway throughout the day; however police noted the roadway remained slippery with icy sections,” said McNeil.

On Jan. 4, McNeil said police responded to eight separate collisions, none of which resulted in injuries.

Three vehicles had to be towed after sliding into ditches in the Craigellachie area; a semi-truck towing a trailer went into a ditch near Monashee Frontage Road and three vehicles slid out of control, ending up in a ditch near Solsqua Road.

At 10 p.m., a semi slid off Highway 1 and struck a hydro pole; the highway was closed while it was recovered.

