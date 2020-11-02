(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Significant leads led media to call the B.C. election early, expert says

Nearly half a million mail-in ballots are still to be counted

When the B.C. election began to be called less than an hour after polls closed on Saturday (Oct. 24), some voters were flummoxed. Those who voted by mail wondered if perhaps their vote was meaningless.

But according to the director of academic products at Canadian STEM research and education centre Maplesoft, there’s a science to it.

“You don’t always have all the votes in when you make those calls,” said Karishma Punwani. About 1.82 million people cast a ballot in this fall’s election out of a total of 3.49 million registered voters. Of those, 546,877 cast a ballot on Election Day and another 670,324 voted in advanced polls – and those are the votes available to be counted on Saturday night.

Another 525,000 mail-in ballots and 85,000 absentee ones will be counted no sooner than 13 days after Oct. 24, as per legislation. The final vote count is scheduled to begin Nov. 6, with the election writ to be returned on Nov. 16.

However, that’s not likely to change much about the projected BC NDP majority.

“There’s only 10-12 ridings where it’s a close call,” Punwani said. Those ridings include Abbotsford-Mission, Chilliwack-Kent, Richmond South Centre and Vernon-Monashee, some of them separated by barely one per cent.

“In many of the other ridings there was a significant lead… over the other party,” she added.

As for the 525,000 mail-in ballots, Punwani said they shouldn’t be concerned – at the end of the day, those votes will be counted and could still change the winning candidate.

“But something to keep in mind is it might swing to the Green Party, it might swing to to the Liberals but it might swing further to the NDP,” she noted.

Current preliminary results have the NDP with 55 seats, the Liberals with 29 and the Greens with three. To win a majority, a party must get at least 44 seats.

READ MORE: Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau government eyes national declassification centre for historical spy documents
Next story
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Just Posted

Kelowna Museum Society celebrates Remembrance Day. (Contributed)
Kelowna Museum Society to host Remembrance Day responsibly amid COVID-19

The Okanagan Military Museum will be open with reduced capacity

SUV on walking trail. Image: Dave Ogilvie.
Crash in Peachland sends SUV down embankment

The three-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Highway 97

Karis is one of 10 Canadian charities participating in a nation-wide philanthropic contest. (Karis Support Society)
Kelowna charity vying to win $100,000 donation

Karis Support Society is one of ten Canadian charities in the contest

Police remained at a crime scene at 685 Old Meadows Road on Nov. 1 after a Halloween night incident. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna man charged with attempted murder in Halloween night stabbing

The incident allegedly took place in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. (Youtube / City of Kelowna)
Mask mandate in effect at City of Kelowna facilities

This includes City Hall, recreation facilities, the yards office and the Glenmore Landfill administration building

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vandalism spree damages Kamloops businesses

The incidents took place Nov. 1 about 1 a.m.

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man arrested after fight with baseball bat breaks out at Kamloops bus loops

The incident took place on the afternoon of Halloween

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP file photo (Black Press file photo)
Merritt man who allegedly pointed gun taken down in high-risk arrest

A 33-year-old man was arrested on scene

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

William and Marg Taylor perished on the Oct. 27 apartment fire in Penticton’s Clarence House apartments.
Obituary identifies Penticton fire victims

Condolences pour in for William and Margaret Taylor who perished in the Oct. 27 blaze

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Most Read