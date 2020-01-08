SilverStar employees and Australians Darren Cook and Rhi Hutcheson organized a fundraiser barbecue in support of the bushfire battling efforts on Jan. 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

SilverStar fundraiser for Australia bushfire efforts a huge success

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

Skiers and snowboarders were lined up before sausages were even thrown on the grill at SilverStar Mountain Resort on Wednesday. But this wasn’t any old barbecue. This was a fundraiser to support Australia in their efforts to battle the worst fire season on record.

“It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight,” SilverStar staff and Australian Darren Cook said.

Cook, alongside girlfriend Rhi Hutcheson, said they felt helpless being so far from home while Australia is facing a crisis and they wanted to give back in anyway they could.

“Especially when we’re up here sort of living the dream,” Hutcheson said.

SilverStar leaped at the opportunity to help. Not only did the resort help spread the word about the Sausage Sizzle and raffle, but the new owners, POWDR, and its previous owners have agreed to to match the funds raised Wednesday — tripling the total.

“There is a strong Australian representation up here at SilverStar,” Hutcheson said. “We have about 187 staff here that are from Australia and everybody has some sort of connection to the bushfires.”

This is Hutcheson and Cook’s first winter season in Canada and they are blown away by the reception — in fact, they said they’ve lost count of the donations they’ve already received.

“We were originally planing something quite small and it escalated into quite a large event,” Cook said.

Although neither of the event’s organizers have been directly affected by the bushfires back home, they are still at a loss for words.

“Thousands of houses have been lost, volunteer firefighters have died this fire season and the loss of wildlife is a big thing we’re upset about,” Cook said. “The latest we’ve heard is an estimated 800 million animals perished in the fires so far and it’s only the start of January which is the start of fire season.”

Cook said fire seasons in Australia can last into March or April.

The fires have already wiped out 30 per cent of the koala population and are expected to worsen as temperatures rise.

After extensive research and deliberation, the Volunteer Team who organized this initiative have decided to donate the funds to the Community Enterprise Foundation: National Bushfire Disaster Appeal as they are able to distribute funds to affected areas nationwide and WIRES (NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.) due to the devastation to many native Australian animals.

READ MORE: VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

READ MORE: SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna-based cannabis company Allied Corp. to appear on the silver screen
Next story
Kelowna family almost reaches fundraising goal for daughter diagnosed with tumour

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Tolko sawmill shuts its doors for good

Wednesday marked the last day of operation for the mill

Kelowna family almost reaches fundraising goal for daughter diagnosed with tumour

So far, $9,700 of $10,000 of fundraising goal has been met to help family cover treatment costs

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Orchestral Rock Odyssey

The Orchestra is scheduled to play three shows in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Water quality advisory issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District in Kelowna

The district said the advisory is due to a leak in the system’s primary water transmisison main

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australian to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

SilverStar fundraiser for Australia bushfire efforts a huge success

‘It’s been pretty devastating all across the country and there’s no end in sight’

1,200 applications later, 17 Okanagan puppies find new homes

After being up for adoption for less than a week, all of the rescued husky puppies now have homes

Man killed during attempted arrest by RCMP near Salmon Arm

Neighbour reports hearing loud bang followed by multiple gunshots in Sunnybrae

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

COLUMN: The importance of being proactive

Federal government needs to face threat of aquatic invasive freshwater mussels

North Okanagan swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records in Kamloops

Three swimmers set new club benchmarks at MJB Law Ice Classic, Dec. 13-15

Most Read