Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says many Canadians have told him they are struggling with uncertain employment, a lack of housing and expensive medication — problems he told the party’s most faithful Tuesday he believes his party can fix, despite depressed support in recent polls.

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum.

The NDP leader delivered a campaign-style speech, aimed at rallying the troops in the midst of the party’s ongoing struggle to gain traction.

READ MORE: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

A recent Nanos survey suggested the NDP is at 14-per-cent support and that Singh is the preferred federal leader of only 5.7 per cent of voters surveyed. An Abacus survey released last month was not much rosier, placing the party at 16 per cent and Singh the choice for prime minister of 11 per cent of respondents.

But Singh was upbeat in Ottawa Tuesday, saying he believes Canadians are in “a tough spot” and need New Democrats to step up for them.

“Many Canadians feel like they voted for something and they didn’t get what they voted for,” he said. “I’m serving notice that good enough is not good enough. We deserve better, we need better and we’re going to achieve that together.”

Singh asked the audience of mainly young adult staffers to work harder in their regions to help build party support. They reacted with polite applause.

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seeking to preserve B.C. First Nations’ plant and habitat knowledge
Next story
Body discovered in house fire in Beaverdell

Just Posted

Date set for contentious supportive housing project public hearing in Kelowna

Council will hear from the public on the proposed Agassiz Road project on Jan. 17

Body discovered in house fire in Beaverdell

“Fire crews located a deceased individual while battling the blaze.”

Kelowna drag queen to step onto national stage

Jenna Telz will be featured on CBC’s Canada’s a Drag

Kelowna city hall eyeing extra infrastructure tax

City says proposed 1.95 per cent tax would be in addition to annual property taxes

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Father testifies at B.C. trial for ex-wife accused in 8-year-old daughter’s death

Teagan Batstone, 8, found dead in 2014

Gluts, price differential: 6 things to know about Canada’s oil-price gap

Alberta says about 190,000 barrels of raw crude oil and bitumen are being produced each day that can’t be shipped out

Off-road vehicles caught in sensitive B.C. wildlife habitats to net $575 fine

Areas include all BC Parks and southern mountain caribou habitats

Canada exports fresh Christmas trees, imports fakes

Canadians imported $61 million worth of fake Christmas trees, despite having 1,872 Christmas tree farms throughout the country

B.C. has the longest healthcare wait times in Canada: report

Median patient wait times are 23.2 weeks in the province, compared to 19.8 nationwide

Teck sells 30 per cent stake in Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 to Sumitomo for US$1.2B

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile

Most Read