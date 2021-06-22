Single vehicle collision seriously injures West Kelowna man

The man was driving a pickup truck that went off the road and caught on fire

A West Kelowna man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision early on Tuesday morning. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna RCMP said a man was seriously injured in an early morning single-vehicle collision on Tuesday (June 22).

Police said that just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Highway 97 and Gellatly Road. A Mazda pickup truck had gone off the road, then caught on fire.

West Kelowna Fire Department crews also responded to the incident and put out the vehicle fire.

The 21-year-old driver from West Kelowna was seriously injured. B.C. Emergency Health Services transported him to the hospital.

No one else was injured and police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

