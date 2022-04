The crash happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday morning

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a business early Wednesday morning (April 20).

The vehicle, a black Porsche Cayenne Turbo, crashed into the southend of CodeNinjas between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

As of 8:45 a.m., three police vehicles were still on scene.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out for more information.

Kelownamotor vehicle crashRCMP