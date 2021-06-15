Site prep starts on Kelowna’s Pandosy Waterfront park

Construction for the urban beach area is set to start in September

Site preparation started at the site of Kelowna’s Pandosy Waterfront Park with demolition of houses on the site.

Crews will begin removing debris from the demolished houses and selectively removing trees that are dangerous or unable to be maintained in the new design.

“Landscaping for the new park includes planting native shrubs and grasses that thrive in the Okanagan climate,” said Andrew Gibbs, Project Manager.

“Site preparation is a major step toward construction which will begin in September.”

Pandosy Waterfront Park Phase 1 will include an urban beach area, beach and picnic seating, a pedestrian promenade, access to Okanagan lake and much more. Check out new design images here.

Residents are asked to keep their distance while housing and tree removal is underway.

Construction on Pandosy Waterfront Park was originally slated for 2025/26. Changes to the Parks Development Cost Charges mean that construction on Phase 1 has been expedited and is now scheduled to occur through 2021.

