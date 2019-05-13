Skaha and Naramata Bench wines to be sold in B.C. liquor stores

There are now four sub-geographical indicators or sub-appellations in B.C.

Naramata and Skaha benches will be joining Okanagan Falls and Golden Mile Bench as meeting the requirements of the Wines of Marked Quality Regulation. (File photo)

Wines from two more Okanagan Valley areas will soon be available at local and British Columbia Vintners Quality Alliance wine stores.

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture announced Monday Naramata Bench and Skaha Bench will join Okanagan Falls and Golden Mile Bench as they have met the requirements of the Wines of Marked Quality Regulation.

“The Okanagan Valley has always been known as one of our province’s premier grape-growing regions, and today we are taking it a step further by celebrating and showcasing the talent of growers and wineries in Naramata and Skaha,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s agriculture minister. “Most of our B.C. wineries are family owned and operated. They are incredible people, and I am excited to see the new opportunities and continued growth of the sector.”

There are now four sub-geographical indicators, or sub-appellations, in the province, according to the ministry.

Wines from all four of the sub-appellations can be labelled with a commitment to consumers that at least 95 per cent of the grapes in the bottle come from that specific area.

“With this new designation, we will be able to push forward along with our neighbouring vineyards and wineries to tell the story of our unique terroir while continuing to produce wines that reflect our specific growing conditions. With just a quick glance at the wine label, consumers will be able to identify the wines, helping to provide an all-important sense of place to connect with, and what we’re achieving on the Skaha Bench,” said Evelyn Campbell, proprietor of Blasted Church Winery.

Naramata Bench lies between Penticton Creek and Okanagan Mountain Park on the east side of Okanagan Lake, while Skaha Bench covers a 10-kilometre stretch from the outskirts of Penticton along the eastern shore of Skaha Lake.