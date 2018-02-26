A skier was injured near Cherryville, in the Keefer Lake area, Monday and had to be airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital. (Keefer Lake Lodge photo)

Skier airlifted from Cherryville

North Okanagan incident prompts back country safety warning

A skier was seriously injured in Cherryville Monday afternoon.

The incident, reported as an avalanche, took place in the Keefer Lake area.

“A skier got caught up in a tree well,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out, but their services were not needed.

“The person was rescued and taken out by a heliskiing helicopter,” said Trevor Honigman, SAR director.

This is the second incident in less than a week where an injured skier had to be airlifted out of Cherryville.

See Skier ai lifted from Cherryville

Following the recent incidents, those out in the back country are cautioned to be safe.

“With snow conditions it’s recommended that people are exremely careful and always ski and enjoy the outdoors with the proper safety equipment and being able to communicate if they are ever in trouble,” said Honigman.

For more information visit www.adventuresmart.ca


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A most delicious competition at the Mall at Piccadilly
Update: Kelowna woman found safe

