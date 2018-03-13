Panorama reported a skier’s death Monday, March 12th on a beginner trail. Pioneer file photo

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenay

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

A Calgary resident died at Panorama Mountain Resort on Monday, March 12th.

Panorama reported the 23 year-old male was skiing on a green run, ‘Out Rider’, and it appears he struck a tree on the side of the run. Ski patrol was on scene minutes later and immediately initiated emergency care. A helicopter was called to airlift him to the Invermere & District Hospital. However, the man passed away as a result of his injuries,

“Our hearts go out to the family. This is a tragic accident and we are doing everything we can to assist family members during this very difficult time,” said Steve Paccagnan, CEO and president of Panorama Mountain Resort. “Our community is deeply saddened by this event and I want to thank the entire response team for their speed, emergency care and professionalism.”

Conditions on the mountain were sunny with no new snow overnight. Visibility was excellent and the snow surface on the trail was soft and groomed. The skier was wearing a helmet.

RCMP confirm the skier was from Calgary, and that he passed away at the hospital after being transported from the resort, with injuries sustained while skiing.

RCMP officers investigated and confirmed the man had been skiing on a groomed run within the ski area boundaries with family when the incident occurred.

The man’s death has been categorized as accidental and non-suspicious, following RCMP investigators attending the scene and the hospital, and obtaining witness accounts as well as completing a scene examination.

RCMP continue to assist the BC Coroners Service with the investigation.

Previous story
UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen
Next story
UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Just Posted

UPDATED: Woman dies in Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Kelowna’s Healthy Housing Strategy to tackle housing crunch

Strategy proposes 23 recommendations to help ease the current housing crisis in the city

Speculation tax a $10 million hit for West Kelowna property owners

The tax will not only hurt property owners, it will harm the city’s economy in several ways says CAO

Fire in Kelowna commercial building

Firefighters battled a commercial fire Tuesday morning along Harvey Avenue

Rain barrels help conserve water

Central Okanagan residents can buy a rain barrel April 22 at Earth Day sale

Your March 13 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower voting age to 16 in B.C.

Leader of Green Party says research shows by 16, teens have cognitive skills to make decisions

Project impresses Defence Minister

Harjit Sajjan pops into Vernon to look at Poppy Project at Vernon Secondary School

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. Ferries independent status isn’t changing

Ferry users want affordable service, not governance change, Claire Trevena says

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously

Distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., says ICBC

Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase

Most Read