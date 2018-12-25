Pexels

Skip boxing day shopping, get free hugs in Kelowna instead

Free hugs will be given out at The Sails

A Boxing Day tradition of free hugs continues.

What started out as a way to honour a friend has grown into a way to get reconnected, according to team leader Angie Cowry.

Close friends and family members of Wayne Cobb have hugged strangers for nine years as the man who passed away tragically wanted to take part in an event like this. Cobb believed in paying the good and the love forward.

So many of us are overwhelmed with the holidays. The pressures, the presents, the spending over our limits & then add family into it.

This time of year doesn’t always bring out the best – it reminds us what was or what we lost. So if we can brighten someone else day & our own with free hugs. why not?

Its phenomenal there is always one story that touches us.

Free hugs will be given out Dec. 26 at The Sails in downtown Kelowna.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s Santa Tom sleeping soundly for Christmas as healing process continues

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Santa Tom sleeping soundly for Christmas as healing process continues

Santa Tom was in an accident Sept. 1

Petrovich: To bargain or not to bargain

—By Gina Petrovich We are in the thick of the busiest shopping… Continue reading

Peachland Christmas tradition keeps magic alive

The Peachland fire department will take to the streets once again to spread Christmas cheer

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Skip boxing day shopping, get free hugs in Kelowna instead

Free hugs will be given out at The Sails

Find me my furever home: Chloe

Meet Chloe, available for adoption at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Video: The most Canadian stroll through nature

Skating through a winter wonderland at Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton

B.C. ranchers take Christmas hamper rejects for farm animals

Barn cats love cream of mushroom soup and the livestock dines on Kraft Dinner

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Most Read