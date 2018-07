BC Wildfire Service is reporting a 0.3 hectare fire in Whatshan Range of the Monashee Mountains. (BC Wildfire Service map)

A small fire was reported by the BC Wildfire Service in the Whatshan Range of the Monashee Mountains Wednesday, July 25.

The blaze is estimated to be 0.3 hectares in size. The BC Wildfire Service suspects lightning as the cause of the blaze.

Related: A calm morning on the wildfires

Another fire, near Sugar Lake Road, remains at 0.01 hectares in size.

Related: Small blaze reported east of Vernon

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.