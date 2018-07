A small wildfire was discovered Friday morning in West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a blaze estimated at .01 hectares in size sparked about 4 kilometres up Bear Main Forest Service Road.

The fire is human caused.

More to come.

