The Remembrance Day ceremony in Lake Country is by invite only Nov. 11. (Black Press file photo)

The Remembrance Day ceremony in Lake Country is by invite only Nov. 11. (Black Press file photo)

Small Lake Country Remembrance service closed to public

Community asked not to show up due to COVID-19 restrictions

Honouring those who fought for our freedoms will be done in silence, and solitude.

Remembrance Day ceremonies across the Okanagan are being limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, and Lake Country is no different.

“We feel strongly that we do have to honour the vets, but we also want to make sure we don’t get 100 or whatever people out, because of the restrictions,” Oyama Legion vice president Kees Boersma said.

Therefore a short, invite-only service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the cenotaph.

“We are telling people not to show up,” Boersma said.

The Legion is selling poppies and has trays out at various locations around the district. Local businesses are thanked for their support.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

READ MORE: Warm clothing sought for Okanagan’s most vulnerable

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Okanagan resort closes temporarily after staffer tests positive
Next story
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

Just Posted

(DiStefano Jaud Architecture)
Kelowna city staff wave down proposed Byrns Road development

Developer proposes gas station, car wash, liquor store, commercial buildings, in agricultural area

Photo (L-R): This year’s REnEW program graduates are Kaylamay Meldrum, Jordan Lindley; Selena Joe; Bill Louie (program mentor); Dakota Ned; Chayton Coble; Ricky August; Kenny Derickson; Tiffany Louie and Tanita Beaulieu. (Photo - FortisBC)
Innovative FortisBC training program builds construction skills, new lives

10 students graduated from the REnEW program

Elijah Beauregard, 16, was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019. He died of his wounds three days later in hospital. His family is raising money to put a memorial bench at his favourite skatepark in Penticton.
Family of teen stabbed to death in Kelowna close to getting Christmas wish

A memorial bench in Penticton for Elijah Beauregard is close to meeting its funding goal

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Global expert says Okanagan Basin Water Board offers sustainable path forward

Kelowna's crime rate is growing faster than any other city with more than 100,000 people across the country. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
More help from province needed, says Kelowna mayor following spike in crime

“Community safety cannot rest on the shoulder of police alone,” says Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Vernon Council voted in favour of implementing a 500-metre buffer between all new cannabis stores in the city at its meeting Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Black Press files)
New cannabis shops in Vernon will need to stay 500m apart

The distancing rule won’t apply to existing stores, including the six currently in downtown core

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Little Seedlings Daycare in Armstrong, located beside Highland Park Elementary School (pictured above). Interior Health confirmed the positive case was present at the daycare on Oct. 22 and 23, 2020. (Google image)
COVID-19 case reported at Armstrong daycare

IH letter says positive case was present at Little Seedlings Daycare Oct. 22 and 23

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A fundraising initiative has been set up to help Mirjana Komljenovic, who has been diagnosed with Hermansky Pudlak Syndome and requires $2,000 a month to cover the costs of her medication. (gofundme.com)
Fundraiser created to help Summerland woman with rare condition

Mirjana Komljenovic requires costly medication to treat Hermansky Pudlak Syndome

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Heather Pescada is Ms. Halloween and when COVID threatened to ruin her haunted fun, she got creative, inventing a six foot candy chute at her Summerland, Trout Creek home. (Peskelly Family Facebook page)
Okanagan Halloween house invents huge candy chute

The six foot chute looks like the snake from Nightmare Before Christmas

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Most Read