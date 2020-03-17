Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Sergeant Rob Hughes, Princeton RCMP commander. Spotlight file photo

Princeton RCMP is closing down non-essential services in response to the Coronavirus.

The detachment is still open for business, however, and the town’s needs will be met, according to commander Sergeant Rob Hughes.

“Rest assured that essential police services are intact and running as usual in response to serving our community,” he said in a written statement.

“In an effort to minimize potential risk to the public, as well as detachment staff, the detachment office will temporarily be suspending non-essential functions at the front counter to eliminate possible exposure.

“The detachment is open, the door is open during business hours. However front counter staff will not be performing services not essential to police operations. [For example] we are not issuing ATV permits, taking fingerprints, returning exhibits, or [performing] any functions where an exchange of documents is required.”

Related: UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

Related: Society busy protecting Princeton’s most vulnerable residents

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink
Next story
ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Canoe carving project helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nations’ culture

Hundreds of students have helped to carve out the two canoes in West Kelowna

JoeAnna’s House remains open amid COVID-19 outbreak

The KGH Foundation said they increased protective measures at the house

Westbank First Nation take steps to protect community during COVID-19 pandemic

Events have been cancelled but community services remain open

Crossbow, guns, drugs seized in raid of Kelowna residence

A property in Rutland was searched during investigation into local drug trafficking

COVID-19: Kelowna grocery store steps up methods to increase sanitation

Peter’s Independent hired a local cleaning company to keep the store cleanly

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Fatal collision south of Okanagan Falls

An elderly South Okanagan man has died following a fatal collision Tuesday morning

Society busy protecting Princeton’s most vulnerable residents

The society responsible for overseeing the community’s most vulnerable residents has reacted… Continue reading

Helicopter used to save stranded sledder east of Sicamous

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers help with the rescue

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read