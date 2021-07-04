Small wildfires in North Okanagan-Shuswap watched by crews

All fires in the regional ‘relatively small,’ says BC Wildfire Service

The B.C. Wildfire Service continues to monitor a handful of spot fires in the North Okanagan-Shuswap region.

Two small fires broke out east of Enderby Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, near Mabel Lake and Kingfisher. Initial attack crews have been working on those fires, the biggest of which is 0.25 hectares in size.

A fire that is 0.5 hectares in size is about half the size of a football field.

Another new fire that started Saturday was east of Tappen at Reineker Creek.

“This appears to be an old industry burn that sparked up again because of the heat,” said Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Sarah Hall. “We are bucketing that fire at this time, and it’s contained to the original burn pile.”

West of Sicamous, a 0.2 hectare sized blaze at Blackwood Creek is listed as under control.

The largest fire in the area is a 0.4-hectare sized fire at Spa Creek west of Enderby, which crews say is under control as of Sunday, as is a fire at Stony Lake north of Kingfisher, which is o.1 hectare in size.

